West End Cabaret performance to raise funds for Ukraine humanitarian appeal

A performance of award-winning West End musical Cabaret will be held to raise funds for the humanitarian appeal in Ukraine.

The cast of the hit show will perform on July 14 at the Kit Kat Club, donating all of the ticket sales to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) appeal to help people in Ukraine, along with the money raised during collections at every performance.

The producers said: “Cabaret’s story sadly feels as timely and emotionally resonant as it ever did, written two decades after the end of World War Two.

“We empathise every day with the strength and struggles of the people of Ukraine at this time, and everyone at the Kit Kat Club is honoured to raise funds for the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal – through our gala performance, and the collections occurring nightly during the run.”

The revival of the hit show dominated the Olivier Awards in April, landing seven of the 11 prizes it was nominated for.

Oscar-winning star Eddie Redmayne was named best actor in a musical for his take on the flamboyant master of ceremonies, The Emcee, while Jessie Buckley won best actress in a musical for her turn as Sally Bowles.

The musical, directed by Rebecca Frecknall, also took home the best musical revival award.

Hawkeye star Fra Fee replaced Redmayne as The Emcee and Amy Lennox has taken over from Buckley playing Bowles in the show, which has been running at London’s Playhouse Theatre since December 2021.