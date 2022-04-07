RTÉ presenter Marty Whelan has said he believes Ireland’s Eurovision entry Brook Scullion will do very well at the showdown in Italy next month.

The Derry performer, will perform ‘That’s Rich’ in the second semi-final in Italy’s Turin on May 12, and will be competing on the international stage in front of an audience of millions.

“I think she’s great. I interviewed her when we did the Late Late Show special with Ryan (Tubridy).

"She will be an interviewer’s dream because she’s just so into it,” said Marty adding that: “she’s great craic and when I met her on the Late Late Show, I was astonished by her.

"She just has this attitude of positivity and ‘let’s go for it.’ I was watching her before going out for the judging and I could see that she was nervous and then she went out and she just nailed it.”

Ireland has won the competition a record seven times, but has only made it out of the semi-finals once since 2013 when Ryan O’Shaughnessy got through to the next stage in 2018.

“We need to get out of the semi-finals and I think we will with this song and once we’re in the finals, I'm the happiest boy going,” said Marty.

“We have to be in the final otherwise it’s another kick, and we haven’t been in the final for a while. That’s why it’s so easy for the UK and the French and the Germans and the Italians and Spanish, they all get into the final automatically.”

Last June saw the Lyric FM presenter marking his milestone 65th birthday, but he has expressed no desire to retire anytime soon. Unlike some of his RTÉ colleagues, he is not staffed by the broadcaster but works as a contractor so is not tied to the same conditions of employment which means he has to retire at 65.

“No, I'm not going to retire. We are waiting on word at the moment to do with for Winning Streak because we want it to come back,” he said.

“I’m also very happy on Lyric FM - jumping out of the bed in the morning to play music, how bad can that be? It does feel good and there’s nothing else out there like it. It’s a complete oasis and an escape and we’re not going to blow your ears off. We want to entertain, have a laugh and the music is conducive for breakfast. I love it to bits.”

He was speaking as he teamed up with Specsavers for its Healthy Hearing campaign aimed at encouraging people to take care of their hearing and address any concerns or changes they notice.

Changes to the PRSI scheme in 2021 mean those eligible for the benefit can now avail of a pair of hearing aids up to the value of €1,000.

He said he recently got his hearing checked for the first time ever and is “very lucky” that his hearing is perfect, despite wearing headphones nearly every day for the past 40 years.

“They said my hearing was fine. I’m in that lucky position where I hadn’t damaged it over the years. I can't imagine not being able to hear people or listen to music. I listen to music all the time. My life is music so I can’t imagine not being able to listen to it or enjoy it,” he said.