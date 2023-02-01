‘We need a new mattress’ – Stamina boost for Operation Transformation leader Thomas Hynes has romantic benefits

Operation Transformation leader Thomas Hynes was said he and his wife Eileen were like a “pair of randy young lovers” in the latest instalment of the RTÉ health and fitness show.

It appears the Granard pizza-maker (50) is reaping all kinds of benefits from his new fitness plan, including injecting some zest into his love life.

This week’s episode saw him concentrating on his relationship as the couple decided to make Wednesday their regular date night and enjoyed a night out in a restaurant.

He said he “always feels like a teenager around Eileen” as he spoke about getting his mojo back.

Eileen said they will “need a new mattress after this” as she praised his new lease of life – particularly his stamina.

As Thomas arrived in the studio to get his weekly health-check results, presenter Kathryn Thomas told him with a smile: “I can see that yourself and Eileen are benefiting hugely from this plan.”

Fitness expert Karl Henry said it was “brilliant to see” the couple were upping the ante in their romance.

Thomas’s metabolic age has now dropped from 65 to 60, while he has shed a further three pounds, taking him to 13-and-a-half stone.

The spotlight was also put on the issue of men’s health and the importance of getting regular checks, especially past the age of 45.

Last week, a cardiologist told Thomas the heart attack he had four years ago could have been caused by a genetic condition.

Given that his brother, Phelim, also had a serious cardiac event, suffering a stroke eight years ago when he was 42, Dr Sumi Dunne advised them both to go for genetic testing.

She said 10 to 20pc of the Irish population have a genetic condition that makes their cholesterol levels abnormally high, leading to an increased risk of heart problems.

Leader Stephanie Bowden (31) dropped five-and-a-half pounds, despite having a chest infection.

Her request to get back her Fitbit was also turned down by the panel of experts until her anxiety concerning exercise was at a more manageable level.

Tipperary leader Marie Clear (32) has finally decided it is time to ditch the cigarettes and has now given herself a date to quit smoking.