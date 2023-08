‘We did not agree with what they were doing,’ Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly reportedly said in relation to waived fee being written off. Photo: Joe Dunne

“We don’t have the money,” RTÉ told Ryan Tubridy. The national broadcaster owed The Late Late Show presenter €120,000, which it did not have. Even if it did, paying it would push Tubridy’s publicly reported earnings for 2020 over €600,000 at a time when RTÉ was supposed to be cutting costs.