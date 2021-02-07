'We didn't expect it to last a year but here we are' - Imelda May on finding love in Lockdown

Imelda enjoying a day out at the races with Laura Whitmore in 2019. "It's amazing how the Irish contingency gathers at parties around the world," says Imelda

"In school, I used to stare out the window and doodle and daydream... I was obsessed with music. It got under my skin and it never left," says Imelda

What is it about Imelda May's timing? When we were last at our lowest ebb, in those bleak midwinters a decade ago, she bounced on to the scene, all 1950s' quiff and alley cat energy, and it felt like a shot in the arm; she was the perfect antidote to bland boybands and recession angst.

Ten years on, with the pandemic causing widespread depression, she's still acting like the cultural cavalry, defibrillating the national mood through rock 'n' roll and force of personality. Her new record, 11 Past The Hour, is a timely reminder that there are other aspects to human existence than infection numbers and isolation. It's brimming with love and carnal desire, and listening to lyrics like "send me to heaven baby, with your lips", and songs like 'What We Did In The Dark', you might form the impression that Imelda has been having fun in her bubble.

That might be because, she confirms to me, there is a new man in her life, and they've shacked up and are making sweet music together. His name is Niall McNamee and he's a 27-year-old actor and musician from Dundalk.

They met when Ronnie Wood, an old friend, took Imelda to a performance of the Neil McCormick play Chasing Bono (which was produced by Ronnie's wife, Sally) in London, at the end of 2018.

"We hit it off and lockdown kind of flung us together," she tells the Sunday Independent. "You either deal with that or you don't. We're in each other's bubble. We didn't really think it all through, we just didn't want to be alone. We didn't expect it to last a year but here we are. Who knows where things will go with anyone."

They wrote one of the new tracks, 'Don't Let Me Stand On My Own', together. "He sang it drunkenly on the phone to me and he was changing it or throwing it out... I wouldn't let him get rid of it, I felt there was something good there," she says. "I think you either get on with someone or you don't."

Does she notice the age gap? (she is 19 years older than Niall). "Ah, I was wondering when someone would mention that," she says. "You can line things up as much as you want and follow the rules as much as you want. If two people fall in love, that's all there is and to have beauty in your life in any way, especially now, is a blessing."

I mention to her that Niall has described her as the love of his life. "Did he now?" she exclaims. "Don't jinx me."

If lockdown has been unexpectedly romantic for her, it's been tough in other ways. Although she was able to get home for Christmas, she is currently unable to see her mother, who will turn 94 next month, and who is in hospital suffering from the effects of a stroke.

Margaret, or Madge as she is known, has always been a hero to Imelda. The singer tells me that her mother carried a terrible burden of grief with her through life after one of her sons was taken from her shortly after he was born.

"It was horrific the way the system worked. My mother had a baby and he went to full term, she went into labour, gave birth, had him in her arms and she said he was the most beautiful baby she had ever seen. And then someone came over to her in the hospital, took him out of her arms and said to her to say goodbye, he's going to the angels. And that was it, she never saw him again. They spent 30 years looking for doctors' reports and autopsy, and eventually they saw the autopsy, and it didn't look like there was anything serious wrong with him, he just had some kind of blockage."

How did her mother deal with the loss? "She carried it with her her whole life. She was encouraged not to talk about him but she did and she always kept his memory alive in our family. With the help of my dad and her brother they found the plot in Glasnevin where he had been buried and they put up a plaque to him and my dad wrote a poem. And it went 'a shooting star, a fleeting moment, a babe is born, a joyful memory lingered'. He wrote that on a plaque and people couldn't believe he'd done it, but then others who'd been in a similar situation did it and now it's all marked and fully organised."

One of her brothers has named his son Patrick after their deceased sibling.

Imelda's mother was 48 when she had her - Imelda was "the surprise". She grew up in the Liberties and the house was full of music - everything from Bowie to the Clash and Ella Fitzgerald.

"In school, I used to stare out the window and doodle and daydream," she recalls. "I was always painting and drawing and I was obsessed with music. It got under my skin and it never left. I knew I couldn't not have creativity in my life. I just kind of ran with it and that's why I adore my parents so much because they never knocked that out of me."

As a teenager, she began performing in pubs and clubs around Dublin. "My brothers and sisters would come to the gigs and sometimes they'd be the only audience," she recalls.

She was anything but an overnight success story. Her first album, the rockabilly-tinged No Turning Back, recorded with then-husband Darrel Higham, didn't make much of a splash at first, but the follow-up, Love Tattoo, went to number one in Ireland.

This led to her being invited to perform on BBC2's Later ... with Jools Holland in 2008.

Suddenly she was everywhere and the first album was reissued to healthy sales. It was as though we had been waiting for a musical riposte to the talent show culture - here was a woman who had pulled herself up by her own bootstraps and was completely in control of her output, writing and playing her own music. She was cast by the media as an inner city urchin made good, and her retro style, the leopardskin prints and quiff, along with her tremendous ability in different musical genres, gave her a connection to the past, a timeless talent. She was, and is, an artist's artist. Lou Reed called her his favourite person in the world. Bono became a friend and mentor. Sinéad O'Connor sang with her. Even Bob Dylan declared himself a fan.

There was a feel-good element to the love story between Higham and May, and it lent a frisson to her hits 'Big Handsome Man' and 'Johnny's Got a Boom Boom'.

When the couple split in 2015, it was a genuine downer; they had seemed like the Bonnie and Clyde of Irish music. If they couldn't make it last, what chance did anyone else stand?

The interviews in support of her last album, Live Love Flesh Blood, picked over the carcass of the relationship. "People talk to me about the divorce and, yes, I had a divorce and it was a tough time but it wasn't the only time in the last decade," she says. "I don't see experiences as good or bad but as things that help you grow. Looking back on it all, I think, God, if it hadn't happened a lot of other good things wouldn't have happened." She and Higham remain good friends and they share custody of their daughter Violet, who is nine this year.

She says now that she feels in her earlier albums, she was "kind of hiding behind rock n' roll".

"Now I write as I feel at a particular time. I let the record lead me rather than me leading the songs and it all depends on where I'm at in my head. I put my heart on a plate a lot of the time, which doesn't always serve me well. But I hope, in doing all that, that maybe I can express something that someone who listens can connect with the raw truth of the song. I prefer being honest in songs than putting a fake image out there on Instagram which makes everyone feel less than."

She modestly says that her guitar playing is "not great" and says that she is "primarily a lyricist" and it's perhaps no surprise, then, that part of her creative development has also been in poetry.

At the Latitude festival in the summer of 2019, she worked each night on a performance piece while sitting in a glass box and then would read the poem she had just written to the woodland crowd. She says it was one of the highlights of her life.

Her poem, 'You Don't Get To Be Racist and Irish' caused a huge stir when it was released last year and appeared on billboards across the country as part of the Government's ReThink Ireland campaign. Another poem 'Grievous Battery Harm (GBH)' has been described by one reviewer as "Imelda May's ode to self-pleasure and sex toys".

"I knew I would get backlash on that one," she laughs. "'GBH', as I call it, is the one that all my girlfriends would call for when we were on a girls' night out. If I was in a mischievous mood, that's the one that comes out and I really love when it happens in the wrong company, when I'm out. It always wakes up the room."

You get the feeling she'd be good drinking company and her friendship with Noel Gallagher, with whom she duets on the new album (on the slinky, sensuous 'Just One Kiss'), began as they partied together in the wee hours.

"We bumped into each other over the years. I first met him at around five in the morning at Bono's after-party and we were arguing over the playlist and over whose phone had the better songs on it. I met him at other parties after that. It's amazing how the Irish contingency gathers at parties around the world. If you sense there is another Irish person - and I include him in that - you're straight over to them. You know they won't be taking things as seriously. Noel's Scottish wife is the same, they are both a great laugh and I like their vibe."

Ronnie Wood, another old friend, also sings on 'Just One Kiss' with her, and Bono acted as a sort of mentor during the album's production. "He's always there if I need him."

She has no idea when she'll get to gig again but she's hopeful the album will make a great impact in spite of the lack of a support tour.

"I think one thing the pandemic has shown is how much we need art and music. They're the things that helped me through it and I think it's been the same for other people. Despite everything that's going on, I feel like I'm at a good point in my life right now. I'm doing great and, creatively, I feel like I've only just started."

Imelda May's new single 'Just One Kiss' is out now. Her new album '11 Past The Hour' is released on April 23, and available to pre-order now on TheRecordHub.com

Iconic sonic women: three original Irish voices

Sinéad O'Connor

When Sinéad burst on the scene in the late 1980s, it was clear that everything about her was completely original. Part punk, part waif, she possessed a voice that was almost otherworldly in its ability to communicate sadness. The tear-stained beauty of the Prince cover, 'Nothing Compares 2 U', went to number one in every country and made her a star around the world, but her career has taken in genres as diverse as jazz and musical theatre. Throughout her life, she has dealt with the legacy of childhood abuse, but she has channelled her personal pain into her art and she remains the supreme Irish female vocalist.

Dolores O'Riordan

Last year the Cranberries became the first Irish artists to reach one billion views on YouTube with a single song - 'Zombie'. The milestone was a fitting testament to the group's late and lamented front woman, Dolores O'Riordan, whose soaring vocals blended the keening sadness of Sean Nós and the warmth of rock music. With the Cranberries, she became one of the biggest stars of the 1990s, topping the British charts and selling an estimated 40 million records around the world. Like Sinéad, Dolores was a survivor of childhood abuse, and spent much of her adult life battling demons. When she died three years ago last month, a nation went into mourning.

Enya

Her reclusive nature and dislike of touring has meant that Enya is sometimes overlooked when Irish music icons are discussed - she doesn't appear on the famous Wall of Fame in Temple Bar, for instance - but there can be no doubt that she and her producer Nicky Ryan were pioneers of sound design. Her multilayered vocals and ethereal siren sound produced one of the most memorable number ones of the 1980s in 'Orinoco Flow' and after 9/11, her piece, 'Only Time', was the soundtrack to America's mourning of its dead.

Sunday Indo Living