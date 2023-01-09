‘We can’t quite get our sh*t together’: Keeping Up With the Dirtbirds podcast delivers refreshing antidote to January blues

In a world where “women are expected to have the patience of Mother Teresa, the arse of Jennifer Lopez, the social media profile of Kim Kardashian and the BMI of Elle McPherson”, the pressure is relentless. So say comedians Sinead Culbert and Sue Collins, aka The Dirtbirds. Keeping Up With the Dirtbirds (widely available) is their podcast for women “who can’t quite seem to get their shit together”.

Sinead was doing solo stand-up and writing comedy when she met Sue, formerly of the comedy singing trio The Nualas. In 2016, they decided to try writing together. Since then, they have had sell-out tours, published DirtBirds’ Self-Help Guide and, when all live shows were cancelled during lockdown, had viral hits with recorded-at-home sketches.

Sue explains that they both love doing the live shows and videos, so moving to a medium where the audience can’t see them is a challenge. “We’ve been doing online sketches for about six years, so we were ready to move out of our comfort zone,” she says. They found they enjoyed the new format, as well as the schedule of recording regular episodes. “We’re still developing the podcast,” she says. “It’s a different style but the fans seem to be hopping over to listen and we’ve tapped into a new audience as well. We were both interested in doing something different.”

I’ve seen their live show #NoFilters, and apart from the fun clearly being had on stage, it’s great to see a room full of — primarily, but not exclusively — women laughing their heads off.

Sue believes the conversational podcast format “is great for coming up with ideas which can then be developed for stand-up and sketches for the live show”. She adds: “We’re already thinking about our fourth show and have tried out some new material in the clubs, which is terrifying but has to be done.”

By comparison with the character-driven live sketches, the podcast is more like eavesdropping on your funniest friends gossiping over a drink, which belies the hard work that goes into writing comedy. Weekly episodes clock in under the half-hour mark. Recent riffs include the torture of automated lights in public toilets, the trauma of giving kids “the Talk”, their frustration with being asked what’s for dinner, and Sinead’s fear whenever she sees a Garda car that she’s unwittingly committed a crime and is about to be arrested. (“Were you secretly delighted to be in prison?” Sue asks. “Yeah,” Sinead replies. “I didn’t have to make the dinner.”) They also include messages from listeners, crowning one “Dirtbird of the Week”. For anyone suffering from January blues, Keeping Up With the Dirtbirds is the perfect antidote.

The Dirtbirds play the Dublin 3Olympia Theatre on January 10-14; the Tullamore Court Hotel on January 20 and UCH Limerick on January 21 and are touring until July. Tickets: dirtbirds.net