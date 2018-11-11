An Irish band is going viral after they released a stunning version of a popular Queen hit.

An Irish band is going viral after they released a stunning version of a popular Queen hit.

WATCH: Irish lads' version of Bohemian Rhapsody will get rid of those Sunday blues

Irish band 'The Hideout' released the video showing their version of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.

Band member Sean told Independent.ie that the band formed three months ago and since they have been touring local areas.

"We have been together for three months doing local gigs around Naas. We are releasing our own songs as well as covers',"Sean told Independent.ie.

To see more from the Hideout - Click here

Online Editors