Watch: Irish dad hilariously recreates Sam Smith’s latex Brit Awards outfit at home with black plastic bags

When it comes to their fashion choices, Sam Smith has been pushing the envelope in recent months with a series of jaw-dropping outfits. But the most fashionable of all cohorts, the Irish dad, may have just one-upped them.

Taking to the red carpet at this year’s Brit Awards in London on Sunday, singer Smith wowed crowds (and the internet) with their inflatable leather bodysuit.

Read More

The design was created by emerging label Harri, owned by British Indian designer Harikrishnan Keezhathil Surendran Pillai. Both fitting and flared, shiny and taut, it definitely stood out as one of the most divisive looks of the night.

Expand Close The latex bodysuit is by emerging fashion label, HARRI. Photo: Jo Hale / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The latex bodysuit is by emerging fashion label, HARRI. Photo: Jo Hale

It also set the internet alight, as celebrity red-carpet shenanigans always do. Memes quickly circulated: accusing the singer of trying to smuggle snacks into the auditorium, extra luggage on to a Ryanair flight, and even comparing them to the balloons shot down over US airspace last week.

So it wasn’t long until Micheál Brennan, or ‘Donegal Daddy’ as he’s known on TikTok, debuted his own spin on fashion’s hottest topic.

The creator enlisted his daughter as his fashion assistant, who diligently operated the hairdryer to give Brennan's binbag trousers their puffy look. He even has the perfect prop: a pink child’s microphone.

Donegal Daddy (@donegaldaddy on TikTok) has amassed 1.9 million views on the hilarious video, and almost 35,000 followers on his account, where he chronicles life with daughters Gracie and Kate.

The father-of-two’s content gives viewers a warm and funny glimpse at his family's life. Scroll through his TikTok account and you’ll find everything from skits like the red-carpet recreation to information on airfrying a chicken.

Brennan's beautiful binbag look even landed him on British television, prompting the creator to follow up on his viral video with another about how he had assured the family nobody would see it. He was certainly wrong about that.

Video of the Day