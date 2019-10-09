MARY Poppins Returns star Emily Blunt has been spotted in Co Mayo learning how to pour a pint of Guinness.

MARY Poppins Returns star Emily Blunt has been spotted in Co Mayo learning how to pour a pint of Guinness.

WATCH: Hollywood star Emily Blunt attempts to pull a Guinness in Co Mayo as she films new movie with Jamie Dornan

The actor, who also featured in The Devil Wears Prada and a Quiet place, was in Crossmolina Co Mayo to film a new movie with 50 Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan.

Blunt will play the lead in Wild Mountain Thyme - John Patrick Shanley’s adaptation of his Broadway smash hit, Outside Mullingar - as Jamie Dornan’s star-crossed love interest.

The 36-year-old replaced Holliday Grainger, who was previously announced as Dornan’s co-star in May. Christopher Walken, Jon Hamm and Dearbhla Molloy also feature in the movie which is set in old Ireland.

Read More: Jamie Dornan heads home with Emily Blunt and Jon Hamm for family feud flick

Blunt was in The Thatch Inn in north Mayo, where shooting for Wild Mountain Thyme started at the end of the September.

Whether the British actor's pint-pulling was her method acting for her role as an Irish woman is yet to be seen, but the residents of Crossmolina will be hoping that her acting will prove better than her bartender skills.

Online Editors