WATCH: Dublin man delighted as Martine McCutcheon responds to his version of iconic Love Actually Hugh Grant dancing scene

A Dublin man has been left delighted after his take on the famous Love Actually Hugh Grant dancing scene has garnered a video response from Martine McCutcheon.

Hugh Foley (22) from Clontarf in Dublin has been making mock videos of famous scenes from films as a way to pass the time while in lockdown.

Hugh Grant and Martine McCutcheon in Love, Actually

Hugh Grant and Martine McCutcheon in Love, Actually

“One of my friends, him and his mates write screenplays and are big into film.

“I was messing around and making videos, saying they were auditions for lead roles in their film so I could make it big,” he laughed.

He said that he watches the famous film every Christmas season.

“I’m a big fan of the film around Christmastime and we watch it every year, I decided to make a video because it was a mixture of boredom with the lockdown.

Hugh Grant in 'Love, Actually'

Hugh Grant in 'Love, Actually'

“We sent it around Whatsapp and then we put it online,” he said.

However, he got a shock when one of his relatives who knows Martine, who stars as Natalie in the blockbuster, sent the video on to her, and Hugh received a video back.

“A few hours later she sent a response back - I wish she’d sent it on to Hugh Grant!” he joked.

“It was brilliant that she saw it and it’s good fun.

“My parents would know more of Martine’s other roles but I mainly know her from Love Actually.”

In the response video to Hugh, Martine calls Hugh 'the best dancer in Ireland'.

“Loved your video, I thought it was the funniest, cutest thing, I think you might be the best dancer in Ireland, apart from Johnny Mac [Hugh's cousin who knows Martine] of course,” she said.

“Stay safe,” she adds, before blowing a kiss to the camera.

The video, which sees Hugh dance around his home, was edited together all by himself.

“It took me around an hour to make,” he said.

“It was something to do and kept me occupied, I had a bit of craic doing it, it’s a bit of good craic,” he added.

