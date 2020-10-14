War Doctor to feature in new Doctor Who audio drama

A new Doctor Who audio drama following the story of the War Doctor will be released next year.

The character was originally played by Sir John Hurt, who died in 2017 at the age of 77.

He played the War Doctor in the 50th anniversary episode of the sci-fi show.

Jonathon Carley will take on the role in the new series, which is being made by the Big Finish production company.

Carley said: “I honestly can’t tell you how much of a privilege and an honour it is to not only be working with the incredibly talented team a Big Finish but also to be playing the War Doctor.

“It is more than I could ever have expected.

“Stepping into the sturdy boots of a character established by the late, great Sir John Hurt would be a challenge for any actor.

Coming in June 2021, @bigfinishÂ have announced a forthcoming full-cast audio drama series with a re-cast of the War Doctor, formerly played by Sir John Hurt.



Read more here: https://t.co/PD7IuT49cj pic.twitter.com/MCtHzx44bz — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) October 14, 2020

“But the team have been so supportive and creative in their approach to exploring further facets of this complex incarnation.

“This is a cracking set of stories so it will be wonderful to put a spotlight on the rarely glimpsed early life of the War Doctor and the trials he faces, finding his new place in the Time War.

“I hope listeners are as eager to embrace that journey as I am.”

The series will be released in June 2021.

