Vogue Williams reveals why she can’t move back to Ireland just yet

TV presenter Vogue Williams (36) has said she plans to move back to Dublin with her family some day but “now is not the time”.

The podcast host currently lives in London with her husband Spencer Matthews (33) and their three children Theodore, Gigi and Otto.

The Dublin native also owns a house in Howth which she and her young family regularly visit.

Ms Williams has made no secret of her love of Howth and recently described Dublin as being “so calm and peaceful”.

“I would love to move to Ireland permanently but I just don’t know how we would do it at the moment,” she told RSVP Magazine.

“I love London as well, I love our house, we have so many friends here and there is so much to do.

“But then coming back to Dublin is always just so calm and peaceful. I honestly would walk the cliff walk in Howth every single day because I think there is nothing better than the views and fresh air there.”

Ms Williams has regularly spoken about moving home on her podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me, which she hosts with her friend, comedian Joanne McNally.

Despite now having thousands of weekly listeners on both sides of the Irish Sea, Ms Williams said she was unsure if the podcast would take off at the start.

“Honestly, I didn’t know how it was going to go because you don’t know how people are going to work together. Obviously Joanne and I are great friends, but we didn’t know how it would come across,” she said.

“We went into the studio and recorded our first episode and it was just quite obvious that we worked well together.

“I never thought that it would be as successful as it is. I love recording it and having people come up to me or message me saying how much they love it, we are delighted with how well it’s doing.”

Ms Williams has a busy summer ahead, as she set to appear in no less than three TV programmes.

“I have a new show coming out in August on E4, and then two other things I’m not allowed to talk about yet but they’re very exciting,” she said.

“One has actually been commissioned and we will be filming during the summer, so that’s great. TV is going quite well for me and I’m as busy as a bee!”