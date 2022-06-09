Vogue Williams confesses she was worried about how her two children would react to arrival of newborn Otto

Vogue Williams has confessed she was worried about how her two children would react to the arrival of her newborn Otto.

Williams, presenter of The Big Deal and Send Nudes, welcomed her third child in April with her husband Spencer Matthews.

Despite being initially nervous as to how her children, Theodore and Gigi, would react to a new family member in their London home, the Dublin native said her life has been “absolutely brilliant” ever since.

She was relieved to find out she adjusted to Otto’s late night antics quicker than she did with Theodore and Gigi.

"I was kind of worried about Theodore and Gigi’s reaction.

"I know Theodore was always really, really excited but because Gigi was the baby and was so 'mommy, mommy, mommy' I was really worried,” Vogue told RSVP Magazine.

Speaking on her one-year-old daughter Gigi, Vogue said: “Nobody can do anything, not even put on her shoes or feed her anything, I have to do absolutely everything.

"That is to do with Otto’s arrival and I’m sure she will adjust soon but at the moment she is very much all about her mommy."

Even though she “took a good bit of time off work”, Vogue continues to be a busy mother of three with her many projects.

Along with her TV work, Vogue’s popular podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me, which she co-hosts with friend and comedian Joanne McNally, rated 4.9 out of 5 stars on Apple Podcasts with over three thousand ratings.

She also launched her own sunless tanning brand Bare by Vogue just this summer.

Vogue recently celebrated her four year anniversary with Spencer, having tied the knot in June of 2018 at the grooms family estate in Scotland.