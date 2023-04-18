Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews hit back at claims they ‘snubbed’ best friend Jamie Laing’s wedding

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have hit back at claims they “snubbed” their best friend’s wedding to go on holidays.

Spencer’s best friend and former Made In Chelsea co-star Jamie Laing tied the knot with Sophie Habboo at a registry office in London on Friday ahead of their main ceremony in Seville, Spain next month.

But despite Spencer being one of the groomsmen, he and his wife were not present at the celebrations as they were sunning themselves in Portugal with their three kids – Theodore, Gigi, and Otto – at the time.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Spencer & Vogue podcast, the couple said their absence brought on “some really mean messages” from fans who called them out for skipping Jamie and Sophie’s big day.

Vogue said that while they were “absolutely thrilled” for the newlyweds, there was no way they could have ditched the wedding because they didn’t know it was happening in the first place as they weren’t invited.

Spencer chimed in to clear the air, saying: “I’m being hammered because I ‘snubbed’ my best friend’s wedding to go on holiday...

“I’m not here to b***h about my best friends but there’s been some serious miscommunication from him.

“I just want set the record straight, more than anything. I’m not here to whinge. I was not invited to this part of Jamie’s wedding, and neither was Vogue.”

Vogue jumped in to say she was “kind of raging” about the lack of invite because she can’t make it to Jamie and Sophie’s Spanish nuptials because of her My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast tour with comedian Joanne McNally.

“It would have been nice to go to this wedding but alas, we weren’t invited,” she added before Spencer continued to explain himself.

“Long story short, I didn’t get the call up,” he told listeners.

“About ten days ago, I was with Jamie recording 6 Degrees (their podcast) and I said, ‘Is there anything I can do for this registry, given that I’m part of your wedding and one of your best men?'”

“And he said, ‘No, this is a very small family thing and you don’t have to do anything. There’s nobody coming to it, it’s tiny.’

“I get home from Portugal and there is Daily Mail article saying I’ve snubbed his wedding and in the pictures, he’s surrounded by groomsmen and his mates and quite frankly, I’m like, ‘What the f**k is happening here?'

“I’ve got an inbox full of furious people that I’m not there, and I’m actually quite pissed off myself to be honest that I’ve not got the call up... I was pretty pissed off.

“I called him the following day and he just said that that day wasn’t supposed to be what it turned out to be. There was never supposed to be groomsmen and bridesmaids there, but they decided to make more of a thing of it and I was away, so it just didn’t cross his mind to call me.”

“I was like, ‘I would’ve flown over to Japan for that because you’re my best friend and I would’ve loved to have been there, and I don’t really think you made the right call deciding for me when you could have asked and I would have come.’ Anyway, it’s water under the bridge now.”

Vogue chimed in: “We’re in no way fighting with Jamie or Sophie before anyone tries to make anything out of it. We hope they had a great day.

“I’m just raging because I could have gone to one of (their weddings) and now I can’t go to any of them.

“But I wouldn’t want to stand anywhere near Sophie on her wedding day. F**king hell, she was like a 50 out of ten.”

Spencer said that the two couples had put the issue to bed and joked: “If you are thinking about sending me a message, I’d appreciate you messaging Jamie and asking him why I wasn’t invited. I think that would be the more adequate route to take at this stage.”

He added: “But for those that are wondering, I love Jamie and Sophie and we’re very close friends. Jamie has been profusely apologising that this was just a huge misunderstanding and a big mistake. And we just wanted to set the record straight.”

Finishing off their spiel, Vogue teased: “Spenny is now not invited to the big wedding.”