Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally aim to fill Dublin’s 3Arena for live version of their My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast

Comedian Joanne McNally and model-turned reality TV star Vogue Williams are bringing their podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me to Dublin’s 3Arena next year.

They made the announcement during their appearance at the Electric Picnic this weekend where they took to the Electric Arena stage for a live version of their podcast.

The irreverent show, in which the Dublin duo give their unique and humorous take on their lives and the world around them, has garnered over two million listeners. A live version of the podcast scheduled for a three-week run at Dublin’s Gaiety Theatre in February 2023 has already sold out.

However fans can catch them at the 3Arena on November 29th and 30th 2023. Tickets priced from €56.90 go on sale this Friday at 10am through Ticketmaster.

In a recent episode, Williams’ revelation that her son Theodore prefers to sleep on the floor instead of his bed has had her podcast co-host Joanne McNally in stitches.

The mum-of-three was talking about her son’s new sleeping arrangements on her My Therapist Ghosted Me show which had Joanne in tears.

“Theodore is on my floor. We've no room in the bed because Otto is being horrific, he has to be in the bed,” she said.

Vogue also suggested her sister Amber was responsible for the awkward new arrangements, after she showed the three-year-old a movie that left him too scared to go to bed alone.

“Aunty Amber showed Theodore the first five minutes of Jumanji, he now can't fall asleep on his own, he won't sleep in his own room. We've tried. He's like, ‘But why did his hands get sucked in?’”

Joanne related to her own childhood experience, saying: “I had a similar experience with Charlie and the Chocolate Factory when the lad goes up the pipes.

“Augustus Gloop gets stuck up a pipe and I was never able to go on a water slide. That's where my fear came from.

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is creepy as f***, so is The Witches,” the comedian added.

However, Vogue then shared a snap of Theodore asleep in her bed, writing: “Thanks Amber, looks like he's in our bed for the foreseeable!”