Vogue Williams admits flying with three kids left her ‘shook’ though they were surprisingly well behaved

Vogue Williams has admitted she felt like she’d “run a marathon” after flying with three toddlers.

The TV presenter, her Made in Chelsea star husband Spencer Matthews, and their kids Theodore, Gigi, and baby Otto have jetted off for a sun-soaked family holiday.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Howth native Vogue shared a snap of the young tots looking unimpressed while on the plane.

She then opened up about travelling with three kids and said that they were surprisingly “well behaved” on the journey.

“For everyone asking how travelling with three kids was... I’m still shook! No in fairness they were really well behaved for the most part but I felt like I’d run a marathon by the time we got here!” she said as she pulled a funny face for the camera.

The 36-year-old later shared some cute photos and videos of Theodore and Gigi having fun in the sun and splashing about in the pool.

Her two eldest children then enjoyed themselves on a trampoline before playing a game of ring toss.

It comes after Vogue admitted that she’d love to move back to Dublin one day but “now is not the time”.

She currently lives in London with her family, but also owns a lavish mansion in her native Howth which she visits every now and then.

“I would love to move to Ireland permanently but I just don’t know how we would do it at the moment,” she told RSVP Magazine.

“I love London as well, I love our house, we have so many friends here and there is so much to do.

“But then coming back to Dublin is always just so calm and peaceful. I honestly would walk the cliff walk in Howth every single day because I think there is nothing better than the views and fresh air there.”

And Vogue has a busy summer ahead of her as she set to appear in no less than three TV programmes.

“I have a new show coming out in August on E4, and then two other things I’m not allowed to talk about yet but they’re very exciting,” she said.

“One has actually been commissioned and we will be filming during the summer, so that’s great. TV is going quite well for me and I’m as busy as a bee.