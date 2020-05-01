Virtual comedy club sets Guinness World Record for online pub

A virtual comedy club called The Covid Arms has set a new Guinness World Record for the most people to visit a virtual pub, after securing 6,215 visitors.

Russell Howard, Nish Kumar and The Chase’s Jenny Ryan took part in The Big Comedy Pub Quiz on Friday, raising money for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

More than £32,000 was raised for both the National Emergencies Trust and the local pubs which set up pages to sell tickets to their regular patrons.

Expand Close Kiri Pritchard-McLean accepts the Guinness World Record title (Jess Ratty/Crowdfunder.co.uk /PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kiri Pritchard-McLean accepts the Guinness World Record title (Jess Ratty/Crowdfunder.co.uk /PA)

The evening featured surprise guests, quick-fire rounds, a live leaderboard and prizes, while punters were able to purchase “front row seats”, meaning comedians could speak to them during the event.

It was the first time a record had been set in the category.

Kiri Pritchard-McLean, “landlady” of The Covid Arms, said: “I am elated to have been a part of making a Guinness World Records title.

“As a kid I used to be obsessed with the book and had my heart set on being in there… thank god I don’t have to eat all those light bulbs now!

“It just shows you how dedicated people are to pubs and to having a laugh in the face of difficult times! Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m off to drink my bodyweight in beer to celebrate.”

Expand Close Jenny Ryan (Matt Crossick/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jenny Ryan (Matt Crossick/PA)

Jess Lea-Wilson, co-founder of The Covid Arms, added: “Who would have thought that a joke of an idea my brother and I had just one month ago would end up breaking a world record?

“Thanks so much to every single person who has made this happen.”

Guinness World Records editor-in-chief Craig Glenday said: “Many congratulations to the Covid Arms and its punters on their record-breaking knees up.

“Rubbing virtual shoulders with celebrities, stand up comedy and raising a ton of money – can we do this every week?”

Beavertown brewery provided cases of its beer and limited edition prints as rewards in the quiz.

PA Media