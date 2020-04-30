Virtual comedy club attempting to break Guinness World Record

Russell Howard is one of a host of comedians taking part (PA)

A virtual comedy club called The Covid Arms is hoping to break the Guinness World Record for the most users to visit a virtual pub.

Russell Howard, Nish Kumar and The Chase’s Jenny Ryan will join “landlady” Kiri Pritchard-McLean on Friday, May 1 for The Big Comedy Pub Quiz.

The evening will also feature Jon Richardson, Joel Dommett, Marcus Brigstocke, Rachel Parris, Lucy Beaumont and Suzi Ruffell, and help raise money for the National Emergencies Trust Coronavirus Appeal.

Expand Close Nish Kumar is taking part (Ian West/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Nish Kumar is taking part (Ian West/PA)

There will be surprise guests, quick-fire rounds, a live leaderboard and prizes.

Beavertown brewery will be providing cases of its beer and limited edition prints as rewards.

Pritchard-McLean said: “I’m so excited to be involved with this, it’s all my favourite things; comedy, pubs and quizzes.

“Oh, and charity, please delete this line so it looks like charity was the first thing I said.

“This is going to be such a fun event and takes me back to my comedy roots, gigging in pubs for no money and working on a webcam to make ends meet.

“In all seriousness, this is exactly the slice of kindness and joy we all need now. See you at the bar.”

Guinness World Records editor-in-chief Craig Glenday said: “Any initiative that keeps as many of us indoors as possible right now is worth celebrating, so fingers crossed for a record-breaking knees up.

“The next best thing to a night out with your mates is a night in with your mates – and let’s face it, when are you ever going to get the chance again to share a drink with so many celebs in the same pub?”

Tickets are availalbe via crowdfunder.co.uk/the-big-comedy-quiz-at-the-the-covid-arms

PA Media