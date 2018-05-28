Viewers want more Car Share after final episode airs

Car Share fans said the final ever episode was the “perfect ending” to the Bafta-winning series – but they still want more.

Viewers were dismayed when the second series wrapped up last year with John (Peter Kay) refusing to say how he felt after Kayleigh (Sian Gibson) finally admitted her true feelings for him. Fans even set up an online petition demanding a conclusion to the series, which gathered over 100,000 signatures.

However, the new – and final – episode of the BBC show appeared to suggest that the pair went off into the sunset together. The last scenes saw John and Kayleigh listening to music together on a bus after John’s car got towed. Kayleigh then rests her head on John’s shoulder.

“Oh loved it! So glad they’re together. Perfect ending,” said one thrilled fan on Twitter. #CarShare Oh loved it! So glad they’re together. Perfect ending ❤️ — Louise (@WeeesieC) May 28, 2018 “#CarShare thank you. Grown man crying and chuckling at the same time. Together Forever FM,” said another.

#CarShare thank you. Grown man crying and chuckling at the same time. Together Forever FM. — Steve Jones (@SteveJo31313236) May 28, 2018 Another gushed: “@Sianygibby @peterkay_co_uk just amazing amazing amazing finale of #carshare, thank you so much for giving us all the ending we wanted.” @Sianygibby @peterkay_co_uk just amazing amazing amazing finale of #carshare, thank you so much for giving us all the ending we wanted. Now to get #carsharebuddy to number 1 in the charts 😂😂😂 just love love love you both!! Xxx — michelle h (@babygirlrats) May 28, 2018 “Thank you for giving this amazing programme …And the fabulous Kayleigh and John the ending it should have,” said another.

Loved it 😍 — yvonne white (@vonnytwiz) May 28, 2018 But while fans were happy with the episode, many are now calling for a Christmas special or a wedding episode. “I’m sure the wedding could be the real finale,” suggested one viewer.

@peterkay_co_uk @Sianygibby fantastic last show. I'm sure the wedding could be the real finale #carshare — matthew streluk (@mstreluk) May 28, 2018 Another said: “Now listen. I’ve already got my wedding outfit ready @Sianygibby @peterkay_co_uk and that’s not how I expected it to end! One more series just so I don’t have to hunt for the receipt eh?!!”

Now listen. I’ve already got my wedding outfit ready @Sianygibby @peterkay_co_uk and that’s not how I expected it to end! One more series just so I don’t have to hunt for the receipt eh?!! #CarShare #PeterKaysCarShare #needtogetmarried — Nikki (@nikkiwalford69) May 28, 2018 During a recent discussion about whether there would ever be another instalment, Gibson teased: “Never say never.”

However, regardless of whether they do film more episodes, the duo hinted they would be teaming up for another project. Asked if they would be working together again, Kay said: “Hopefully.” “Definitely,” added Gibson.

Press Association