Love Island viewers were left scratching their heads when contestant Hayley Hughes asked: “What’s an earlobe?”

Viewers shocked as Love Island’s Hayley asks what an earlobe is

The model has previously been criticised for saying she did not know what the word “superficial” meant, claiming to be clueless about Brexit and struggling to pronounce male contestant Eyal Booker’s name.

She caused another shock on Monday night’s episode of the ITV2 show, when she was asked to lick Adam Collard’s earlobe during a saucy game of Dare, and asked what it was. “WHAT IS AN EARLOBE?!? This girl needs to go back to school,” one viewer posted on Twitter.

WHAT IS AN EARLOBE?!? This girl needs to go back to school 😳 #loveisland — gemma carr (@gemmcarr) June 11, 2018 Another said: “Hayley genuinely asked what an earlobe was on #LoveIsland tonight. This just makes me want to cram the minds of my tiny children with AS MUCH KNOWLEDGE AS POSSIBLE.” Hayley genuinely asked what an earlobe was on #LoveIsland tonight. This just makes me want to cram the minds of my tiny children with AS MUCH KNOWLEDGE AS POSSIBLE. — Lily (@lilyscout) June 11, 2018 “”WHAT’S AN EARLOBE?” Are you actually kidding??” tweeted another person.

"WHAT'S AN EARLOBE?" Are you actually kidding?? #wherewashereducation #hayley #loveisland — rhiannon_law (@rhiannonbasset) June 11, 2018 “Stop the world. I want to get off,” tweeted another stunned viewer. "Whats an earlobe" 🙈🙈🙈 stop the world. I want to get off. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/V4V7WIZq6z — Michelle McCabe Mua (@MichelleMua86) June 11, 2018 Some people watching the reality series said they thought Hughes was pretending for the cameras.

“Is Hayley actually that dumb or is it just an act?” asked one. Is Hayley actually that dumb or is it just an act? #LoveIsland — Stephanie Vincent (@StephyVincent) June 11, 2018 “Why does Hayley think playing dumb is attractive?!? ITS JUST ANNOYING!” said another.

Why does Hayley think playing dumb is attractive?!? ITS JUST ANNOYING! #LoveIsland — Danyell 🐯 (@DanielleeLauraa) June 11, 2018 Love Island continues on ITV2.

Press Association