Sunday 27 January 2019

Viewers praise Call The Midwife for cleft palate story

A baby was born with a cleft lip and palate in the latest episode of the programme.

Helen George and the cast of Call The Midwife (PA)
By Julia Hunt, Press Association Entertainment Correspondent

Call The Midwife viewers affected by cleft lip and cleft palate have praised the programme for raising awareness of the condition.

In Sunday night’s episode of the BBC show a baby boy was born with a gap in his top lip (cleft lip) and one in the roof of the mouth (cleft palate).

Many viewers posted messages on social media congratulating the 60s-set drama on including the story.

“Massive shoutout to ‘Call The Midwife’ this week for including a cleft lip baby,” one fan said on Twitter.

“As someone who’s got a cleft lip, I appreciate it so much when TV shows address what it is and especially when they explain how it occurs. Thankyou.”

One mother posted: “How good was tonight’s episode!! as a mum of a child born with a cleft lip, it was lovely to see this featured in the show.”

Another said: “Two of my kids were born with cleft lip and palates. This tv show is dealing with it beautifully.”

“As someone born with a cleft lip I’m so touched by tonight’s episode. We’re not aliens we’re just the same as everyone else what a beautiful episode,” said another impressed viewer.

“Amazing seeing the story on #callthemidwife,” said another fan.

“I was born with a cleft palate and my surgeon, speech therapist and food psychologist did amazing!”

Another person tweeted: “Well done to the BBC for raising awareness of the condition and the effects of #cleftpalate on a baby’s swallow!”

According to the NHS website, a cleft “is a gap or split in the upper lip and/or roof of the mouth (palate). It is present from birth”.

The site said: “The gap is there because parts of the baby’s face didn’t join together properly during development in the womb.

“A cleft lip and palate is the most common facial birth defect in the UK, affecting around one in every 700 babies.”

Call The Midwife continues on BBC One.

