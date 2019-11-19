Viewers praise ‘amazing’ Jacqueline Jossa after Bushtucker Trial success

Concerned viewers sent messages of support to Jacqueline Jossa as she was reduced to tears by a gruelling I’m A Celebrity Bushtucker Trial.

The actress, best known as Lauren Branning in EastEnders, was terrified as she waited for her turn during Tuesday night’s Face Your Fear trial in the Australian jungle.

All five of the Snake Rock campmates had to put their heads into clear helmets filled with insects, rats and snakes during the test, overseen by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

After they discovered viewers had voted for which animals would join them in the helmets, Jossa said: “I feel like this is too soon to cry but I’m going to cry.”

Viewers predicted Jossa, 27, would become the first contestant to shout “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!” and forfeit the challenge after she discovered her chosen animals were spiders.

But she stunned those at home by solving the puzzle and securing the maximum two stars.

Viewers showed their support for the soap star online.

“What a star! You smashed it Jacqueline Jossa,” wrote one fan.

Another said they were “Absolutely delighted” by Jossa’s performance.

One fan said they “literally sobbed” while watching the Bushtucker Trial.

Other viewers were taken by Jossa’s burgeoning friendship with reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner, with some saying they thought they would get on well with the pair.

“I think I’d get on good with Jacqueline. I’d love to sit with her and Caitlyn and just speak all things Kardashian,” one said.

Another fan was split over which star they wanted to be named Queen of the Jungle.

They said: “I honestly don’t know who i want to win more now. Caitlin because she’s amazing but then i want Jacqueline to as well for just for getting in when them spiders. We will definitely be voting to save them both.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV.

PA Media