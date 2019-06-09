Viewers have said they were “sobbing” as Emily made it over the border into Canada in the opening episode of series three of The Handmaid’s Tale.

Viewers in tears over Emily’s journey on The Handmaid’s Tale

Handmaid Emily, played by Alexis Bledel, flees with June’s (Elisabeth Moss) baby – but the pair endure a harrowing journey, ending up in an icy river.

When they make it onto dry land, they are discovered by police, but it turns out that they are Canadian and that the pair have made it to safety.

Fans of the Channel 4 programme were emotional about Emily’s escape.

“Actually crying that Emily and Nicole made it to Canada,” one person posted on Twitter.

“Sobbing, I mean SOBBING when Emily crossed the border into Canada,” said another.

“Was holding my breath when Emily was going through the water with the baby! My nerves are shot,” said another.

Others were particularly moved by the way the staff applauded Emily when she walked in the hospital after making it to Canada.

“When the staff applauded for poor, terrified Emily? I wept,” posted one person.

“The Canadians in the hospital are all clapping at Emily omg I’m crying,” said another.

The Handmaid’s Tale continues on Channel 4.

Press Association