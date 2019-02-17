Viewers gripped as Julien Baptiste returns in The Missing spin-off

Viewers said they were “gripped” from the start as The Missing spin-off Baptiste started on BBC One.

The new series sees the return of retired detective Julien Baptiste (Tcheky Karyo), who is searching for a missing sex worker.

The six-part drama, which also stars Tom Hollander, will see him hunting through Amsterdam’s underworld as he tries to get to the bottom of the case.

Sunday’s opening episode took a series of surprising turns that kept viewers guessing.

“Watching #Baptiste on @BBCOne has literally had me gripped from the beginning…. twists and turns galore just like the missing. Think will be a great series #rollonnextweek,” one person said on Twitter.

“..and just like that I’m hooked!!! The Missing was one of the only programmes I couldn’t tweet through and this is the same as I can’t take my eyes off the tv!! He’s done it again! Come on Baptiste, you can do this!” said another.

One person tweeted that they were “already addicted” to the programme.

Many people said they were thrilled to see Julien back on their screens, particularly as the second series of The Missing ended on a cliffhanger as he was undergoing surgery for a brain tumour.

“OMG…Julian got through the Op! #Baptiste IS the 3rd series!!” tweeted one viewer.

“Very happy Julien Baptiste is back in my life, what a bloke,” said another.

The Missing was created by brothers Harry and Jack Williams and debuted in 2014, with a second series following in 2016.

Turkish-born French actor Karyo, 65, has said he is thankful for the support the show has received from the public.

“Nobody is a prophet in this country, and this is a great gift,” he said on This Morning On Sunday. “I feel it like a big embrace from the British audience. I want to give back. I am happy to be on screen to give back that hug.”

Baptiste continues on BBC One.

