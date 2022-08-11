Viewers get taste of first Disney+ UK original series Wedding Season

Viewers have been given a taste of the first Disney+ UK original series Wedding Season in a newly released trailer.

The streaming giant is releasing the series, which follows the comically dark aftermath of eight murders at a wedding, early next month.

The new genre-bending show combines romance, action and comedy to tell the story of Katie and Stefan who fall for each other after meeting at a wedding and begin an affair, despite Katie being engaged.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Two months after the pair meet, Katie celebrates her own wedding, during which her new husband and his entire family are murdered. Following the deaths, the police suspect Stefan, while Stefan believes Katie is responsible.

The trailer gives viewers a glimpse of the action and opens with Stefan running into the church where Katie is marrying her fiance, before shouting “I object!”

The filming then cuts to Stefan being arrested for the murder of eight people who are poisoned at Katie’s wedding.

The dark humour continues as the trailer unfolds to follow the story of Stefan and Katie’s first meeting, through to their short-lived affair and into their time on the run as they attempt to avoid the police in the aftermath of the murders.

A compilation of dramatic events brings the trailer to a close as the couple find themselves in a number of tensely funny situations, with Stefan saying: “And that’s why I love weddings!”

The eight-episode series stars American actress Rosa Salazar as Katie and Gavin Drea as Stefan.

Jade Harrison, Jamie Michie, Callie Cooke, Bhav Joshi, Ioanna Kimbook, Omar Baroud and George Webster also feature.

The series will be released as part of Disney+ Day on September 8, which will also see new content from the streaming giant’s brands Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star.