Viewers cringe as women shun doctor on Love Island

Love Island viewers were left cringing when one of the male hopefuls failed to catch the eye of any of the ladies.

Alex George, a doctor taking some time away from A&E to find love in the villa, had a rough start in the competition when host Caroline Flack told the contestants to couple up for the first time.

The women were supposed to step forward to indicate their interest in the men. But when George turned up, they all remained firmly rooted in position.

He then picked stewardess Laura Anderson but she traded him in for Wes Nelson at the first opportunity. Fans watching the ITV2 series were mortified watching the doctor get passed over.

“Oh no the cringe is real, poor Alex” said one person on Twitter, while many others tweeted: “Justice for Alex.” Oh no the cringe is real, poor Alex 😩😩 #loveisland — laura 🐺🖤 (@lola_g_x) June 4, 2018 WE NEED JUSTICE FOR ALEX #LoveIsland — Nicole///Misses Will ➰❤💔 (@xdayxdreamx) June 4, 2018 “I feel so embarrassed for Alex,” said another.

One viewer had some words of wisdom for George, assuring him: “Alex, don’t you worry – I was single for 4 years. Your time will come.” Alex, don’t you worry - I was single for 4 years. Your time will come #loveIsland — Fee (@CestLaFee) June 4, 2018 I feel so embarrassed for Alex #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ksh7MiMt8h — that weird guy at the back (@chrisjlatimer) June 4, 2018

