Viewers were fuming as the final of The Apprentice was delayed just days after another episode also ran late.

Viewers were fuming as the final of The Apprentice was delayed just days after another episode also ran late.

Viewers annoyed as The Apprentice starts late again

Sunday night’s showdown between Camilla Ainsworth and Sian Gabbidon was due to start at 9pm on BBC One.

However, it began about 10 minutes late because the BBC Sports Personality Of The Year programme had not finished.

Earlier in the week it was delayed due to the confidence vote in Prime Minister Theresa May.

Fans of Lord Sugar’s show were not impressed with the hold-up.

“How many years have they been holding #SPOTY and yet they still can’t get the timing down. Always running over into #TheApprentice,” said one person on Twitter.

How many years have they been holding #SPOTY and yet they still can't get the timing down. Always running over into #TheApprentice — Emma of Arendelle 🦄 (@Minnie_The_Fox) December 16, 2018

Another said: “Every year this rigmarole of #TheApprentice final being delayed coz of this sports personality rubbish. EVERY YEAR it happens.

“@Lord_Sugar tell them you’re not having this anymore. We deserve better!”

Every year this rigmarole of #TheApprentice final being delayed coz of this sports personality rubbish. EVERY YEAR it happens. @Lord_Sugar tell them you’re not having this anymore. We deserve better! — Mattie Jameson (@MattieAJameson) December 16, 2018

“So we were delayed by Theresa earlier in the week and now by sport. Seriously BBC get move on,” posted another.

So we were delayed by Theresa earlier in the week and now by sport. Seriously BBC get move on #TheApprentice — Molly M (@LtleMsMolly) December 16, 2018

One tweeted: “Second time this week #TheApprentice has been late starting for some shite over running its slot.

“Have a word @Lord_Sugar!”

Second time this week #TheApprentice has been late starting for some shite over running its slot.

Have a word @Lord_Sugar! — Peter Barlow (@pjbhc) December 16, 2018

Gabbidon beat Ainsworth in the final and landed Lord Sugar’s £250,000 investment in her business.

Press Association