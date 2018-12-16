Entertainment

Monday 17 December 2018

Viewers annoyed as The Apprentice starts late again

The final of the BBC show was delayed by about 10 minutes.

Lord Sugar (BBC)
By Julia Hunt, Press Association Entertainment Correspondent

Viewers were fuming as the final of The Apprentice was delayed just days after another episode also ran late.

Sunday night’s showdown between Camilla Ainsworth and Sian Gabbidon was due to start at 9pm on BBC One.

However, it began about 10 minutes late because the BBC Sports Personality Of The Year programme had not finished.

Earlier in the week it was delayed due to the confidence vote in Prime Minister Theresa May.

Fans of Lord Sugar’s show were not impressed with the hold-up.

“How many years have they been holding #SPOTY and yet they still can’t get the timing down. Always running over into #TheApprentice,” said one person on Twitter.

Another said: “Every year this rigmarole of #TheApprentice final being delayed coz of this sports personality rubbish. EVERY YEAR it happens.

“@Lord_Sugar tell them you’re not having this anymore. We deserve better!”

“So we were delayed by Theresa earlier in the week and now by sport. Seriously BBC get move on,” posted another.

One tweeted: “Second time this week #TheApprentice has been late starting for some shite over running its slot.

“Have a word @Lord_Sugar!”

Gabbidon beat Ainsworth in the final and landed Lord Sugar’s £250,000 investment in her business.

Press Association

