Viewers amused as Mike Bushell gets stuck in Katya Jones’s dress

Amused Strictly viewers said Mike Bushell turned his final dance into an “iconic” moment after his head got stuck in partner Katya Jones’s dress.

The pair had taken to the dancefloor after getting eliminated during Sunday’s results show.

Things went wrong when the BBC Breakfast star picked Jones up – and appeared to get stuck in her dress.

He then started a conga across the dancefloor.

Fans thought the blunder was hilarious.

“That wasn’t at all awkward was it? We will all have a lasting memory of Mike with his head stuck up Katya’s frock. Lovely,” one person said on Twitter.

One viewer posted: “Actually in stitches watching Mike and Katya’s last dance on Strictly when they tried to do the dirty dancing lift…absolutely hilarious.”

“Mike Bushel getting Katya stuck on his head because he got caught up in her skirt just about sums up his Strictly Experience,” said another, adding a string of crying with laughter emojis.

Another person posted: “Mike and katya just had pretty much the most iconic final dance ever from that lift (and trying to lift chris!) to then just leading a giant conga, hats off to him.”

“Turning his final dance into a giant conga is an iconic moment and what strictly is all about,” said another.

No matter what might've been said about Mike, he went out on a high and his attitude is to be applauded. He seems to have genuinely enjoyed it and what a gent.

“Gotta say the way Mike said goodbye was pure class!” tweeted another person.

“Top bloke full of laughs and smiles and to get everyone doing the conga at the end was incredible! A definite strictly unforgettable moment!!”

Bushell also joked about the gaffe after leaving the programme.

He tweeted: “When it’s been such an honour @bbcstrictly and such a wonderful journey

@Mrs_katjones you have to out on a high after thankfully a mistake free final dance. And so Lets go and celebrate the last moments on the iconic floor @BBCBreakfast albeit getting stuck under the dress.”

Strictly continues on BBC one.

PA Media