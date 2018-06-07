Entertainment Video

Thursday 7 June 2018

WATCH: This young Irish magician's amazing hotel room magic is sure to leave you mind-boggled

Prepare to be dazzled by this Irishman's amazing hotel room magic.

While enjoying a stay in a hotel recently, instead of checking out the facilities on offer Irish magician Joel M decided to showcase some tricks.

Using props like key cards, sheets, a bath robe and door signs, Joel proves magic can happen anywhere.

Can you work out how he manages it?

Online Editors

