WATCH: This young Irish magician's amazing hotel room magic is sure to leave you mind-boggled
Prepare to be dazzled by this Irishman's amazing hotel room magic.
While enjoying a stay in a hotel recently, instead of checking out the facilities on offer Irish magician Joel M decided to showcase some tricks.
Using props like key cards, sheets, a bath robe and door signs, Joel proves magic can happen anywhere.
Can you work out how he manages it?
Online Editors