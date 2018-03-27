WATCH: This Irish choir's incredible version of Pink Floyd's 'Wish You Were Here' will send shivers down your spine

The Tullamore Welfare Choir gave the spine-tingling performance as part of the #LittleThngs campaign, which aims to promote the importance of mental well-beng.

Through the initiative they are highlighting tips that are proven to proven to have a positive effect on mental health and are seen as essential to fight stress and cope with the demands of life and work.

Some of the key messages the group hopes to convey to others is that people get enough regular exercise, talk over problems with friends or family and that we try to get at least eight hours sleep each night.