WATCH: This Irish choir's incredible version of Pink Floyd's 'Wish You Were Here' will send shivers down your spine
HSE workers showed off their hidden talents with this incredible version of Pink Floyd's classic Wish You Were Here.
The Tullamore Welfare Choir gave the spine-tingling performance as part of the #LittleThngs campaign, which aims to promote the importance of mental well-beng.
Through the initiative they are highlighting tips that are proven to proven to have a positive effect on mental health and are seen as essential to fight stress and cope with the demands of life and work.
Some of the key messages the group hopes to convey to others is that people get enough regular exercise, talk over problems with friends or family and that we try to get at least eight hours sleep each night.
Socialising with friends and remaining engaged with groups or activities that boost morale are also recommended.
While simply being there to listen to a friend or colleague who may seems distant or stressed can provide invaluable support to those in need.
Maintaining a healthy diet and drinking in moderation are also recommended, helping to ensure that great nights also become good mornings.
- For more please visit yourmentalhealth.ie/
Online Editors