Entertainment Video

Friday 22 June 2018

WATCH: Hilarious video sums up the highs and lows of an Irish heatwave

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

With temperatures set to soar to a sizzling 29C over the next week, many of us are pondering options such as whether to go to a beach, park or to stay home and fire up the barbecue.

Sun-seekers rejoiced when Met Eireann said the mercury is going to reach a welcome 24C this weekend.

While we're more used to rain coats than sunglasses in Ireland, a sunny spell can leave some of us with dilemmas about what to wear as the temperatures soar.

New Irish comedy group, Castlewood Tales, summed up those feelings exactly with this hilarious new video.

Online Editors

Related Content

Entertainment Newsletter

Going out? Staying in? From great gigs to film reviews and listings, entertainment has you covered.

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment