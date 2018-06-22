WATCH: Hilarious video sums up the highs and lows of an Irish heatwave
With temperatures set to soar to a sizzling 29C over the next week, many of us are pondering options such as whether to go to a beach, park or to stay home and fire up the barbecue.
Sun-seekers rejoiced when Met Eireann said the mercury is going to reach a welcome 24C this weekend.
While we're more used to rain coats than sunglasses in Ireland, a sunny spell can leave some of us with dilemmas about what to wear as the temperatures soar.
New Irish comedy group, Castlewood Tales, summed up those feelings exactly with this hilarious new video.
Online Editors
