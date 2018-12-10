Andy Serkis brings back Gollum for Theresa May spoof

Gollum actor Andy Serkis has revived his Gollum character from the Lord Of the Rings films to poke fun at Prime Minister Theresa May and her Brexit plans.

Gollum actor Andy Serkis has revived his Gollum character from the Lord Of the Rings films to poke fun at Prime Minister Theresa May and her Brexit plans.

The Hollywood actor, known for his motion-capture work playing CGI characters, donned a Conservative-blue jacket and grey wig for the sketch titled "LEAKED: Footage From Inside No 10 Downing Street!"

"Precious ... our agreement, this is it. Our deal," hisses Serkis as he cowers in a darkened Number 10, poring over a copy of the Withdrawal Agreement MPs will vote on on Tuesday.

"We takes back control! Money, borders, laws ... blue passportses!"

The video, produced by a company which has previously made films for the Labour Party, ends by calling for a so-called People's Vote on Brexit.

Serkis won a host of awards for his portrayal of Gollum in the Lord Of The Rings, a cowering, deformed creature with a split personality who obsesses over his "precious" ring.

The British actor's disturbing turn as Mrs May sees the PM fighting an internal battle between wanting to see her Brexit deal through and facing up to her critics.

"It hurts the people, makes them poorer," pleads one side.

"But I finds it and negotiates it. We wants it! We has to do it!" spits the other.

The video has been viewed more than one million times since it was posted to Facebook and YouTube on Sunday afternoon and shared by the likes of Gary Lineker and Stephen Fry.

Parliament is scheduled to vote on Mrs May's Brexit deal on Tuesday, a vote she is widely expected to lose.

Press Association