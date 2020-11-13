Video unveiled for Children In Need single featuring Cher and Nile Rodgers

The music video for BBC Children In Need’s charity single which features stars including Cher and Nile Rodgers has been shown for the first time.

More than 20 artists have joined forces for a star-studded cover of the Oasis ballad Stop Crying Your Heart Out to help support disadvantaged children and young people across the UK.

The official video for the charity track was unveiled during the live show for BBC Children In Need.

Kylie Minogue, Gregory Porter, Paloma Faith, Ella Eyre and Jamie Cullum also featured in the video.

The performing group have been dubbed the Radio 2 Allstars by the charity.

The video features footage recorded remotely of a number of the stars performing outdoors.

It is interspersed with clips of children smiling or playing.

Faith and Rodgers appeared on the live programme on Friday via video call to discuss the song.

Chic star Rodgers, who recorded his segment in his garden, said: “It was wonderful, it was so inspirational.

“Watching these children every year, it touches your heart, it inspires you to be better yourself, and when I was playing it I was sort of swept away.

“I was really happy too that I could play it at my own house in the back yard.

“Believe it or not, my neighbours started to gather round and wonder what I was doing, that was cool because I actually don’t get a chance to see them very often.”

The Radio 2 Allstars single was released on Friday.

