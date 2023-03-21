Victoria Smurfit and Aidan Turner star in adaptation of racy Jilly Cooper novel

Victoria Smurfit and Aidan Turner are among the “all-star line-up" for the adaptation of Jilly Cooper’s racy novel, The Rivals.

Made by Disney+ and produced by Happy Prince, part of ITV Studios, the eight-part series is based on Cooper’s Rutshire Chronicles.

Set in the cut-throat world of the TV industry in 1986 in the county of Rutshire, it sees Turner taking on the role of broadcaster Declan O’Hara.

Smurfit, who got engaged recently to Steve Jacobs, will take on the role of Maud O’Hara, a former actress and Declan’s bohemian wife.

She said she was “extremely happy to have joined this motley crew by bringing the magic that is Jilly Cooper’s The Rivals to the screen,” she said.

Notorious womaniser Rupert Campbell-Black will be played by Alex Hassell while David Tennant will play his ambitious neighbour, Lord Tony Baddingham.

The new series will also feature Danny Dyer, Bella Maclean and Emily Atack.

Cooper, who is the series executive producer, said she was “utterly enchanted” to announce the cast.

“Featuring some of the best acting talent that the British Isles has to offer, I couldn’t have dreamed of a better ensemble cast,” she said.

“I cannot wait to be on set and see them bring the characters I love so much to life.”

Production has already commenced with filming due to take place in the UK.