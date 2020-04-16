Victoria Beckham to have virtual birthday celebration on social media

Victoria Beckham is set to have a virtual celebration of her 46th birthday on social media by handing over the reigns to her account to a DJ.

On Friday, DJ Fat Tony is set to play a selection of her favourite songs on Instagram Live.

The former Spice Girls star said he has given her “the best birthday present” and urged her followers to “turn the music up and have a dance” at home.

She also said that she has asked her family and friends to donate to The Children’s Society instead of giving her gifts.

She wrote: “They provide a lifeline for children hidden from view in the coronavirus crisis, and in even more danger now from abuse, exploitation, neglect or hunger.”

The music will be streamed live from Beckham’s account at 8pm on Friday.

The Beckhams, including David and children Romeo, Cruz and Harper, are isolating at the family home in the Cotswolds.

Brooklyn, the couple’s eldest child, is in the US with girlfriend Nicola Peltz.

PA Media