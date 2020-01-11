Victoria Beckham shares heartbreak over death of leading fashion boss

Victoria Beckham has shared her heartbreak over the death of her friend and business partner Ed Filipowski.

Victoria Beckham has shared her heartbreak over the death of her friend and business partner Ed Filipowski.

Mr Filipowski, who died aged 58, was co-chairman of KCD, a fashion services firm that has represented names including Alexander McQueen, Tom Ford and Versace.

The former Spice Girl and fashion designer, 45, described him as “the kindest man” and hailed his involvement in her Victoria Beckham label.

She said on Instagram: “This is heartbreaking. So deeply saddened to hear that Ed Filipowski passed away today.

“He was the kindest man and an incredible force in the industry. I am so lucky he was an integral part of my extended VB team family for many years.

“RIP Ed. I will miss you. Sending love to his family and all at @kcdworldwide.”

The company confirmed the news in a post on Instagram.

It said: “It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Co-Chairman and Chief Strategist Ed Filipowski.

“He leaves a legacy as a champion of the fashion industry with his unbridled optimism and spirit, and we will forever be grateful for his visionary leadership.”

Vogue editor-in-chief Dame Anna Wintour was also among those paying tribute.

David Beckham and Dame Anna Wintour in the royal box at Wimbledon (Gareth Fuller/PA)

In a statement given to her own publication, she said: “Anyone who ever had the privilege of working with Ed knew he was far more than a particularly brilliant public relations executive.

“Thanks to his terrific sense of loyalty, he was always able to make kindness and respect central to every single thing he did.

“Ed became godfather to so many designers over the years, from the great and the good to those who were just starting out – he did so much for our fashion funders – and he treated each and every one of them the same way; totally supportive and unflinchingly honest.”

PA Media