Victoria Beckham praises Sir Elton John on World Aids Day

Victoria Beckham marked World Aids Day by paying tribute to the “incredible work” of her friend Sir Elton John’s foundation.

Victoria Beckham marked World Aids Day by paying tribute to the “incredible work” of her friend Sir Elton John’s foundation.

The Spice Girl-turned-designer – who is good friends with the singer and his husband David Furnish – posted a long message on Instagram highlighting the way the Elton John Aids Foundation “doesn’t discriminate and will help anyone, anywhere at risk or living with HIV”.

She said: “Today on #WorldAIDSDay, I also look to two of my favourite people @eltonjohn and @davidfurnish and the incredible work that @ejaf does to test, treat and support people living with HIV all over the world.

“I travelled with @ejaf to South Africa to see how they support mothers living with HIV from passing it onto their children during pregnancy.

“As a mother of four, I can relate to doing everything that I could to protect my children and @ejaf helps mothers so that their babies are born free of HIV.

“Their Foundation works in some of the most difficult places but doesn’t discriminate and will help anyone, anywhere at risk or living with HIV.”

“We love u Elton and David,” added the star.

In another post, Beckham said she was “proud” to help raise awareness in her role as a Goodwill Ambassador for the UN.

She said: “It’s been 5 years since I became a #UNAIDS global goodwill ambassador and I’m proud to help raise awareness on the fight towards an AIDS free future.

“We must unite and use our voices, to join together and discuss the issues around the ongoing battle to eradicate HIV and AIDS. x VB.”

She added the hashtags “#WorldAIDSDay #ZeroNewInfections #ZeroDiscrimination”.

Beckham and her husband David have been friends with Sir Elton and Furnish for many years.

Sir Elton John, Victoria Beckham and David Furnish (Peter Jordan/PA)

This summer, the Beckhams spent the day on the singer-songwriter’s luxury yacht in the South of France.

PA Media