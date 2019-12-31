Victoria Beckham leads stars reflecting on past decade

Victoria Beckham said she and her husband David had “come a long way” as she posted a lengthy message on Instagram reflecting on the past decade.

Victoria Beckham said she and her husband David had “come a long way” as she posted a lengthy message on Instagram reflecting on the past decade.

The Spice Girl-turned-designer was one of a host of celebrities who started New Year’s Eve by talking about how far they had come in 10 years, including Laura Whitmore, Jacqueline Jossa, Scarlett Moffatt and Wayne Rooney.

Sharing pictures of her and the family, mother-of-four Beckham wrote: “What a year! I’m so grateful to the community that has supported me this past decade.

“In 2000, I dreamed big and in 2019 I dared to dream even bigger.”

She highlighted some of her professional achievements and charity work before touching on personal highlights.

She said: “@davidbeckham and I have come a long way – we celebrated our 20th wedding anniversary and every day my family makes me the proudest mum – I love u so much @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven.”

Whitmore, who was recently unveiled as Caroline Flack’s replacement on the upcoming series of Love Island, shared a picture from 2009 and a recent snap, saying “the scariest thing about these two pictures is I feel the exact same”.

“Still curious, still feeling overwhelmed at times – that I’m completely blagging it and that it’s all a big rollercoaster,” she added.

Whitmore went on: “Back in 2009 I was just starting out in MTV and had moved by myself to a new country.

“I still like the idea of pushing myself and trying new things – and I can tell you that ain’t going to change in the next decade.

“And despite all the madness of the last decade, all achievements and failures, ups and downs I’m still that girl that is excited by life.”

Actress Jossa told how she went from being “trolled so so badly” to becoming Queen of the Jungle when she won I’m A Celebrity.

The 27-year-old shared a throwback photograph of her when she had just been cast in EastEnders, along with a recent snap.

She wrote: “10 years ago I landed the BEST job in the world! Loved ever second of it, this picture changed my life.

“I used to hate this picture so much I got trolled so so badly, ‘the new fat Lauren branding’ ‘Why recast and then get someone so much uglier and what is the hair cut’ I admit I really hate the hair cut now but jeez ppl can be mean, and to a 17 year old girl, words hurt a lot!

“It effected me for a LONG time! Probably still does actually if I’m being honest.”

The star went on: “Still 10 years on, I done 7 years on the show of my dreams and had 2 beautiful children.

“To end this year I just became QUEEN OF THE JUNGLE! WOW!! My life has changed so much and had so many ups and downs in these 10 years. I can honestly say heading into 2020 I’m excited, happy and content!”

Moffatt shared pictures of her 10 years ago and now.

“Time goes so quick,” said the Gogglebox star.

“So many highs and lows, I wish I could have told 19 year old me to just trust that life has a plan and it’ll all work out in the end.”

Football star Rooney posted side by side pictures of him and wife Coleen with their first son, Kai, and one of them with all four of their children.

Start of the decade ⏩ End of the decade. It’s been a busy one ��❤️ pic.twitter.com/5jN89Kr9T9 December 31, 2019

“Start of the decade. End of the decade,” he wrote.

“It’s been a busy one.”

PA Media