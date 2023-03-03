Victoria Beckham hosts Paris Fashion Week show attended by Beckham family

Victoria Beckham has shown an elegant collection at Paris Fashion Week with her family sat in the front row.

Ahead of the show, the 48-year-old designer said the collection was inspired by the film Grey Gardens.

Beckham explained her inspiration on Instagram, writing: “I love the rich colour palette and how eccentric, eclectic and timeless the styling is.

“I think so many people will have referenced the movie over the years because it is exactly that – an iconic movie.”

The promotional material for the autumn/winter collection starred Drew Barrymore, who played a leading role in the 2009 film adaptation of the 1975 documentary following two eccentric relations of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

Beckham’s aesthetic is all about easy elegance, and that is what she put forth for her latest collection, which was shown in Paris on Friday.

All the classic Beckham staples were present, including tailored pants, well-fitting shirts and turtlenecks.

There were also luxurious additions – like ostrich feathers accented onto skirts and suits – as well as edgy leather elements running throughout.

Beckham also seemed to be inspired by 80s fashion, sending oversized blazers as dresses down the runway.

Big names in the modelling world walked the runway, including Irina Shayk and Adut Akech.

Meanwhile, fashion journalism giants Dame Anna Wintour and Edward Enninful were sat in the front row.

Beckham’s husband, former footballer David, was in attendance, along with three of the couple’s children – Brooklyn, Cruz and Harper.

Brooklyn’s wife Nicola Peltz also attended in support of her mother-in-law, however the Beckham’s son Romeo was not present.

Following the show, Beckham posted a picture of herself backstage with her family to Instagram, writing: “I couldn’t do it without you, I love you all so much x #harperseven @davidbeckham @cruzbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham. Kisses from Paris (we miss you @romeobeckham!).”

The former Spice Girl founded her eponymous fashion label in 2008 and currently the brand is now carried in 250 stores across 52 countries.

In 2019, the fashion house launched accompanying make-up brand Victoria Beckham Beauty.