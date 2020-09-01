Victoria and David Beckham share tributes to son Romeo on his 18th birthday

| 19.1°C Dublin
Victoria Beckham has paid tribute to son Romeo as the “sweetest, kindest soul” on his 18th birthday.
The fashion designer shared a montage of family photos of her middle son on Instagram, including selfies of the pair of them and shots of him with his younger sister Harper.
She wrote: “Happy 18th birthday @romeobeckham…. We couldn’t be prouder of the young man you have become x.
“You are beautiful inside and out and we love you so much.
“The sweetest, kindest soul, our everything. So many kisses from us all xxxxx.
She also shared a photo of him celebrating with brothers Brooklyn, 21, and Cruz, 15, as well as Harper, nine.
The four siblings wrapped their arms around each other as they smiled behind a variety of bouquets and a large rainbow layered birthday cake.
Romeo’s father David also shared a montage of photos and home videos, including of his son shaving for the first time.
He wrote: “Happy 18th to my little man ( or not so little anymore ) You have grown into the most beautiful person and that as you say yourself (a man finally) we love you so much never give up on your dreams & goals, this shows from day one in my arms with the song you were born to up until our latest moment where yes I had to finally admit my son is taller than me. Happy Birthday mate.”
Brooklyn shared photos of the two brothers together when they were little, writing: “Happy 18th birthday Romeo x you are amazing and I hope you have the most amazing day. I love you so much.”
Cruz wrote: “Happy birthday bro love you so much have a good one.”
