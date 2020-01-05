Vicky Pattison to ditch unhealthy ways after fertility issues as she joins WW
The former Geordie Shore star is a new celebrity ambassador for WW, previously known as Weight Watchers.
Vicky Pattison said she is looking forward to a healthier life after being told that her previous lifestyle could have impacted on her fertility.
The reality TV star and former Geordie Shore cast member, who has been signed up as an ambassador for WW, formerly Weight Watchers, said her new role is “starting at the perfect time” after a particularly difficult period in her life and because of her past unhealthy relationship with food.
She joins fellow celebrity ambassadors Robbie Williams, Curtis Pritchard and Alison Hammond.
Pattison, 32, said: “My WW journey is starting at the perfect time and I’m hoping that it will give me the fresh start that I need.
“I was recently told that my previous lifestyle was not actually healthy for me and was shocked to learn it was having an impact on my fertility.
“For me, joining WW is not just about being a certain size, but it’s about being healthy and giving my body a fighting chance so I can hopefully have kids one day.”
Last year, Pattison opened up about her struggle to conceive after years of “prolific partying” in an Instagram post.
She said she had never considered the ramifications of her lifestyle, which played out in front of the nation on MTV show Geordie Shore, and that motherhood had not been “a role” she had wanted to play when she was younger.
Pattison, who won I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2015, also said that she has “always loved food in a big way”, adding: “But it hasn’t been the healthiest of relationships and I have a tendency to overindulge when I am not feeling confident or happy.
“Other times, I have really restricted myself and worried about my food choices – I can’t remember the last time I went to a restaurant and selected what I wanted from the menu.
This is a picture of me the morning that I had to collect my results from the fertility clinic. I am usually quite a strong, together woman- but on that morning I felt like a scared little girl. Tormented by the possibility that my childish decisions over the years may have stopped me from being able to have a baby. Until recently motherhood has not been something that I considered- it wasn’t a role I wanted to play. But since turning 30 & almost getting married- since feeling like I was maturing as a person the desire to become a mother is something that has grown inside me & even though my circumstances changed- I couldn’t turn off that feeling. Something has awoken inside of me & it’s impossible to ignore. I have lived a life of excess- there’s no hiding from that- my most prolific partying days were well recorded & broadcasted for all to see on @mtvuk- I’ve slut dropped & down jäger all over the world for people’s viewing pleasure & I have never once considered the ramifications of my lifestyle long term & in this moment, when this picture was taken- I hated myself, for being selfish, reckless & lacking the maturity to see that I could be causing great emotional distress for myself in the future. In this moment, I was all too aware of the possible consequences. Since getting my results I have endeavoured to live a healthier lifestyle, sure I still like a drink here & there- I’m not completely turning my back on gin- but this experience was a wake up call. If I want to have children I need to start looking after myself so I’ve been trying to sleep better (unsuccessfully so far but I’m working on it ����) eat well & be more active.. It might look like I’ve been a proper work shy toerag this last month doing yoga in Bali & hiking in cyprus but quite frankly I’ve been trying to come to terms with the changes I need to make in my life. I don’t know for definite if motherhood is in my stars- I’d like it to be but we’ll just have to see- but what I do know is that beating myself up over my past won’t help me conceive- so I am going to stop & take control of my present & project positivity for my future. Vicky Pattison: No Filter @ 10pm on @quest_red tonight.
“I don’t want to have this unhealthy mindset anymore – life is for living and the reason I’ve joined the WW programme is because it’s not super restrictive, so it means I don’t need to give up things I love.”
Pattison, who will follow the WW programme with her mother Carroll, said: “Women have to stop being made to feel that they hate their bodies because they aren’t a certain size.
“This negative cycle has to end somewhere, and I want to inspire other women to shift their thinking away from a negative body image and towards creating a positive and loving relationship with their bodies.”
Jemma Banks, marketing director, WW, said: “We are delighted to welcome Vicky and Caroll Pattison to the family and know that their combined positive energy and mindsets will inspire others.
“We’re really pleased Vicky is able to work towards her goals alongside her biggest support, her Mum.
“We hope to show how you can be better together when embarking on a wellness journey with the support of someone you love, and ultimately inspire and motivate people to lose weight and get healthier.”
