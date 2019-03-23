Vicky Pattison posts ‘honest’ selfie to apologise for ‘perfect’ pictures

Vicky Pattison shared a make-up free “moon face” selfie while apologising to her fans for largely filling her social media timeline with “perfectly styled” images.

The former I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and Geordie Shore star said she feels she has not been honest with her fans recently, along with urging her fans to be “kind and honest to each other and yourselves, on social media and real life”.

Along with a post of her grinning face, close-up and without a scrap of make-up, Pattison, 31, wrote: “I was scrolling through my Instagram earlier (vapid I know) and I was disappointed with what I saw.

“It was awash with glossy images, campaign pictures and ads. Just my made up face and perfectly styled hair staring back at me.”

She said that she does to like to post pictures like that as it shows she has made a “real effort” with her appearance, and that make-up, hair extensions, tan and nails are a “big part of who I am”, but that they are not her reality most of the time.

The TV star, who won I’m A Celebrity in 2015, said that she mostly has her hair in a small bun and is make-up free, spotty, pale and “usually pulling a silly face” unless she is filming.

Referencing the fun picture, she wrote: “This is me.. it seems as though I haven’t been honest with Instagram and you all recently and for that I apologise – it’s easy to get bogged down trying to compete with the unrealistic images of perfection that saturate social media – but it’s not real… this however is.

“I hope you accept this offering of my big moon face by way of an apology – I always strive to be honest on here and it seems I have let it slip.

“But I promise it won’t happen again.”

She said she has “missed” her moon face and that she likes it more than her usual make-up heavy look, adding: “Have a wonderful weekend everyone… And be kind and honest to each other and yourselves, on social media and in real life.”

Press Association