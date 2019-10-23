Vicky Pattison details struggle to conceive after years of ‘prolific partying’

Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison has said her urge to have children is now “impossible to ignore”.

Pattison, who is in a relationship with Towie’s Ercan Ramadan, shared a lengthy post with her 4.4 million Instagram followers in which she detailed her struggle to conceive after years of “prolific partying”.

The 31-year-old said she had never considered the “ramifications” of her lifestyle, which played out in front of the nation on MTV, and that motherhood had not been “a role” she had wanted to play.

However, she said something had recently “awoken” inside her and she had decided to try for a baby.

Pattison shared a photo from the morning she collected her results from a fertility clinic but did not reveal the outcome, which will be detailed on her programme Vicky Pattison: No Filter.

She said: “Until recently motherhood has not been something that I considered- it wasn’t a role I wanted to play.

“But since turning 30 & almost getting married- since feeling like I was maturing as a person the desire to become a mother is something that has grown inside me & even though my circumstances changed- I couldn’t turn off that feeling.

Vicky Pattison attending the TRIC Awards 2019 in London (Ian West/PA)

“Something has awoken inside of me & it’s impossible to ignore.”

Pattison appeared on Geordie Shore between 2011 and 2014 but was axed from the show after assaulting a reveller and a bouncer with her shoes at a bar in Newcastle in 2013.

She went on to take part in, and win, I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! in 2015.

She has also hosted I’m A Celebrity’s spin-off programme, as well as her own TV series Judge Geordie, and has appeared on programmes including Hunted, Ex On The Beach and Loose Women.

She added: “I have lived a life of excess – there’s no hiding from that- my most prolific partying days were well recorded & broadcasted for all to see on @mtvuk- I’ve slut dropped & down jager all over the world for people’s viewing pleasure & I have never once considered the ramifications of my lifestyle long term & in this moment, when this picture was taken- I hated myself, for being selfish, reckless & lacking the maturity to see that I could be causing great emotional distress for myself in the future.

“In this moment, I was all too aware of the possible consequences.”

Pattison added that she had tried to live more healthily since receiving her results, although she continues to drink.

Recent trips to Bali and Cyprus have seen her take up yoga and hiking in an attempt to get fit, and increase her chances of conceiving.

Vicky Pattison: No Filter is on Quest Red at 10pm on Wednesday night.

PA Media