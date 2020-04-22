Vic Reeves confirmed for flower sculpture Netflix show

Vic Reeves has been confirmed as the host of a new series on flower sculptures.

The star, 61, will front The Big Flower Fight on Netflix, alongside actress and fellow comic Natasia Demetriou.

He said of filming the show: “I had the most wonderful summer watching immense floral sculptures emerge from nothing.”

The eight-part series sees teams compete to create huge “flower installations”, with Reeves and Demetriou on hand to give contestants moral support.

The giant displays are judged by florist Kristen Griffith-VanderYacht, who wants to help “flowers finally get the respect they deserve”.

He said: “This isn’t your basic bunch of blooms. This is the real deal. So buckle up and get your shovel ready for some farm fresh floral fantasy realness!”

What We Do In The Shadows star Demetriou said: “Working with Vic Reeves in a beautiful English field surrounded by loads of chicken wire – it’s every person’s dream job.”

The Big Flower Fight will be available on Netflix from May 18.

