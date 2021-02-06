Vernon Kay makes presenting debut on BBC Radio 2

Vernon Kay said it was like he had been given the keys to a “brand new supercar” as he made his BBC Radio 2 presenting debut.

The 46-year-old is standing in for Rylan Clark-Neal for two weeks this month.

He kicked off his show on Saturday afternoon by playing Everybody’s Free (To Feel Good) by Rozalla before transitioning into You Got The Love by The Source featuring Candi Staton.

Describing the show as “a real treat”, Kay told listeners: “It is like Rylan has given me the keys to his brand new supercar and he has said: ‘Do you know what Vernon, take it for spin. Just be careful.’ Don’t worry Rylan. Everything is under control… I think.”

Kay said he knew from previous conversations with his wife, Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly, that Clark-Neal, who hosts the BBC show’s spin-off, was “obsessed by cleanliness”.

“Spick and span and eveything in its right place,” he said.

“Rylan, I will leave the desk and the studio as I found it, I promise you.

“The quality of the show though, not too sure, but we will find out. We will see how we go.”

Kay’s programmes will see him select some of his favourite songs in a segment titled Desert Vernon Discs and will also feature Clark-Neal’s regular couch potatoes quiz on television and film.

Kay previously worked as a presenter on BBC One, with his own weekend show from 2006 to 2012.

He also presented his own mid-morning show on Radio X from 2015 to 2017.

Last year he competed on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, finishing in third place, behind Radio DJ Jordan North and winner Giovanna Fletcher.

Clark-Neal took over his Saturday afternoon slot from Zoe Ball in 2019.

PA Media