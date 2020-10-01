Vanessa Redgrave joins Andy Burnham to demand support for the arts

Andy Burnham has called for support for the arts (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Oscar-winning actress Vanessa Redgrave has joined the mayor of Greater Manchester in calling for support for the cultural sector.

Andy Burnham appeared alongside the actress outside Manchester’s Central Library on Thursday.

Redgrave has been campaigning for support for the arts across the country.

Mr Burnham said: “I am delighted the wonderful Vanessa Redgrave has brought her campaign to Manchester to highlight the need for further support for theatres, art galleries, museums, music venues and festivals in our city region.

“Although some organisations have now been able to reopen their doors, many remain shut with no idea when they will be able to operate again, placing huge concerns on those who work in the industry as the furlough scheme comes to an end.”

The pair were also joined by theatre director Marianne Elliott, who directed the Tony Award-winning The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night Time, and BBC Young Musician Of The Year winner Jennifer Pike.

The Government has previously announced a £1.57 billion support package for the arts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

