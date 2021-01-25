Vanessa Hudgens returns to Scotland a year after filming Princess Switch sequel

Vanessa Hudgens stopped for a photoshoot in front of the Forth Bridge as she made a return to Scotland one year after filming there.

The High School Musical star, 32, visited the country in January 2020 while working on the sequel to the Netflix romantic comedy The Princess Switch.

She was photographed arriving on location at Glasgow Cathedral, which had been transformed inside with Christmas trees and fairy lights.

Now she has shared a photo of herself in front of the famous bridge on Instagram, writing: “Hi, I’m vanessa and I love bridges and scrunchy socks. Lol”.

It has been reported that she is filming a third instalment in the series.

The star wore a cream cardigan and black joggers which she tucked into white socks.

A number of her Scottish fans were quick to identify the landmark, west of Edinburgh, and noted how close they were to the California-born star.

She also shared a video on Instagram Stories showing her being driven to the bridge, captioning the clip “Monday morning” before adding a heart emoji.

Hudgens played dual roles in The Princess Switch: Switched Again – the follow-up to the Christmas film released in November 2018.

She played both Duchess Margaret and baker Stacy, who realise they look identical and switch places.

PA Media