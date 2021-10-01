Vaccines and antigen tests give clubbers confidence to dance the night away at pilot nightclub event

Aisling Neary, Sinead Hogan and Andrea Dalton from Dublin at the Button Factory pilot nightclub. Photo: Mark Condren

Aisling Neary, Sinead Hogan and Andrea Dalton from Dublin at the Button Factory pilot nightclub. Photo: Mark Condren

After eighteen months of radio silence, the music finally came back on and the dancefloor lit up once again as the Button Factory in Temple Bar became Ireland’s first nightclub to open its doors since Covid-19 hit our shores.

Ireland’s very first pilot nightclub event was described as “a welcome return to normality” by club-goers who arrived in their hundreds for a night free from social distancing.

Despite the excitement of the trial reopening of the nightlife sector, the pilot event in Dublin was far from the clubbing experience one would expect in pre-pandemic times.

Antigen testing, contact tracing and vaccine passports were all required for entry to the venue, which allowed 450 revellers to descend upon the dancefloor from 8:30pm until 12:30am on Thursday night.

Expand Close Aoife Marley, Alana Quaid from Dublin enjoying at the Button factory pilot nightclub. Photo: Mark Condren / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Aoife Marley, Alana Quaid from Dublin enjoying at the Button factory pilot nightclub. Photo: Mark Condren

The Temple Bar venue operated at 60pc of its total capacity for the trial run and no social distancing restrictions were in place.

However, attendees were required to wear a mask when queCing to get into the event and when leaving the venue.

Along with a ticket, those attending the gig needed their Digital Covid Certificate and had to have a negative result on a rapid antigen test.

Expand Close Victor Ubbelohde, Martin Gutierrez, Ellen Campbell, Ewa Gillan, Molly Hand, Isabella Irving and Johm Swansinger at the Button Factory pilot nightclub. Photo: Mark Condren / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Victor Ubbelohde, Martin Gutierrez, Ellen Campbell, Ewa Gillan, Molly Hand, Isabella Irving and Johm Swansinger at the Button Factory pilot nightclub. Photo: Mark Condren

In a bid to speed up the entry process, the organisers ran antigen testing for attendees at Filmbase in Temple Bar from midday onwards.

Video of the Day

The health and safety protocols were welcomed by many revellers, who believed all nightclubs should follow a similar plan when they reopen next month.

Masters student Rebecca Heaney, 26, said she wouldn’t have attended the event had there not been certain rules in place.

Expand Close Lorna Bradford and Ella D’Arcy at the Button Factory pilot nightclub. Photo: Mark Condren / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lorna Bradford and Ella D’Arcy at the Button Factory pilot nightclub. Photo: Mark Condren

“We weren’t allowed in without the negative test result and vaccine certs and I wouldn’t have come here if I didn’t know that everyone else was vaccinated.

“I think it’s been organised very well. Everyone knows that each other has both a negative test and a vaccine.

Expand Close The Button Factory pilot nightclub. Photo: Mark Condren / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Button Factory pilot nightclub. Photo: Mark Condren

“I was still scared and worried to come here tonight because there’s always a chance that someone might slip by but the way they arranged it, I don’t think there’s any way someone infected can get in.

“They need to do what they did tonight in all nightclubs and it's not going to be an easy thing to do,” she said.

Expand Close Aisling Neary, Sinead Hogan and Andrea Dalton from Dublin at the Button Factory pilot nightclub. Photo: Mark Condren / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Aisling Neary, Sinead Hogan and Andrea Dalton from Dublin at the Button Factory pilot nightclub. Photo: Mark Condren

Best friends Katie and Eimear, both undergraduate students at DCU, said certain restrictions should remain in place when nightclubs reopen next month.

“I think it’s really well organised. You have to share your ticket, your ID, your antigen test result and your vaccine cert on the way in.

“But I don’t think there should be bookings. We’re college students and we don’t know what we’re going to be doing each week because our rosters change so much.

Expand Close Aisling Neary, Sinead Hogan and Andrea Dalton from Dublin at the Button Factory pilot nightclub. Photo: Mark Condren / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Aisling Neary, Sinead Hogan and Andrea Dalton from Dublin at the Button Factory pilot nightclub. Photo: Mark Condren

“I don’t think they should have bookings but they do need to have the Covid certs to keep nightclubs safe,” they said.

It remains to be seen whether antigen testing will be required when nightclubs reopen on 22nd October, however, it is hoped that the event will help determine the logistics of event ticketing, venue admittance, the impact of antigen testing and ventilation to ensure a safe reopening of the nightclub sector.

The pilot event was promoted by District 8, Hidden Agenda, Give Us The Night and funded by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.

Tickets – which were priced at €22.23 – sold out and event organisers said they were snapped up “within seconds” of going on sale.

Expand Close Maebh Donovan, Charlotte Kairua, Erin Dowd, Hazel Harte, Lisa Cully, Molly Hand at the Button Factory pilot nightclub. Photo: Mark Condren / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Maebh Donovan, Charlotte Kairua, Erin Dowd, Hazel Harte, Lisa Cully, Molly Hand at the Button Factory pilot nightclub. Photo: Mark Condren

Minister for the Arts, Catherine Martin, said the event was an “important step as we prepare for a further reopening in October”.

“There are many challenges ahead for the live performance sector, particularly in a post Covid-19 context, and it is essential that we continue to learn from pilots such as this one.

“This pilot is important for this industry to help it plan for a safe full reopening on 22 October, subject to the public health situation,” she said.