US movie great James Caan has died at the age of 82

Movie great James Caan has died at the age of 82, his family has announced.

In a message on the US actor’s Twitter account, they wrote: “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6.

“The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Born in New York in 1940, Caan appeared in films including The Godfather, Misery, Thief, Brian's Song, Rollerball, Hide in Plain Sight, The Gambler, El Dorado and Funny Lady, and is possibly best known to more recent audiences for his role in Elf, in which he plays Will Ferrell’s character Buddy’s gruff estranged father.

