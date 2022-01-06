US actress Jamie Lynn Spears to release memoir later this month

US actress Jamie Lynn Spears is to release her memoir later this month (Francis Specker/PA)

Jamie Lynn Spears is set to release her memoir later this month, which will include details on how she has tried to give her children “the childhood and family [she] always wanted”.

The former child actress said the book, Things I Should Have Said, would cover other personal topics such as her struggles with mental health.

Back In 2017, after Maddie’s life changing accident, I felt a strong conviction to share my story Jamie Lynn Spears

She wrote on Instagram: “My story about MY life from being a child actress, a teen mom, a young woman a single woman, a working mom, battling my mental health, falling in love, finding peace, experiencing a true MIRACLE…

“Creating my own family, and trying my best to give my children the childhood and family I always wanted. January 18th.”

In October 2021, the Zoey 101 star announced she had “finally finished” her memoir which had been in the works for “quite a longggg time”.

“Back In 2017, after Maddie’s life changing accident, I felt a strong conviction to share my story, but there was a lot of personal work and healing that had to happen before I could share my truth the proper way,” she said.

Her daughter accidentally drove into the water, whilst on an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) in 2017, but was rescued by her family who were nearby.

She was airlifted to hospital after firefighters found a pulse.

Spears continued: “I owe it to myself, my younger self, and to my daughters to be an example that you should never edit yourself or your truth to please anyone else.”

The actress had her eldest daughter in June 2008, with then-boyfriend Casey Aldridge, when she was 16.

Her second daughter Ivey was born in 2018, who she shares with businessman Jamie Watson.

Spears was also in the spotlight in 2021 when her sister, pop star Britney Spears, 40, fought to end the conservatorship she was held in by her father Jamie Spears and attorney Andrew M Wallet.

At the time, the actress pledged her support to the Toxic singer.